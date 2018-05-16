Cadbury Pumpkin Patch Cakes 4 Pack

- Energy640kJ 150kcal-%
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with an orange coloured filling, covered in milk chocolate and finished with a pumpkin decoration.
- Chocolate cakes with orange coloured creme
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Coloured Filling (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Emulsifier (E471)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pumpkin Decoration (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Protein
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, These Cakes do not contain Dairy Cream
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
4 x Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (31g)
|%* Per Cake (31g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2005kJ/
|640kJ/
|8400kJ/
|-
|480kcal
|150kcal
|8%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|7.3g
|10%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.9g
|3.8g
|19%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|61.7g
|19.6g
|8%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|47.1g
|15.0g
|17%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.7g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.11g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
