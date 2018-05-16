By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Pumpkin Patch Cakes 4 Pack

Cadbury Pumpkin Patch Cakes 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
Per Cake (31g)
  • Energy640kJ 150kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2005kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with an orange coloured filling, covered in milk chocolate and finished with a pumpkin decoration.
  • Have You Tried...
  • Cadbury Blackcurrant Bite Mini Rolls for another spooky treat?
  • Chocolate cakes with orange coloured creme
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Coloured Filling (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Emulsifier (E471)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pumpkin Decoration (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, These Cakes do not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

4 x Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (31g)%* Per Cake (31g)Reference Intakes
Energy 2005kJ/640kJ/8400kJ/
-480kcal150kcal8%2000kcal
Fat 22.9g7.3g10%70g
of which Saturates 11.9g3.8g19%20g
Carbohydrate 61.7g19.6g8%260g
of which Sugars 47.1g15.0g17%90g
Fibre 2.4g0.8g--
Protein 5.3g1.7g3%50g
Salt 0.35g0.11g2%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

