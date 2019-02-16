By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Roses Strawberry Cake Bar 5 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Roses Strawberry Cake Bar 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
Per Cake Bar (24g)
  • Energy460kJ 110kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a strawberry flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate.
  • Why not try our other lovely Cadbury cakes...
  • Cadbury 5 Roses Cake Bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Strawberry Flavour Topping (28%) [Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E471)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471), Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389
  • Or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake Bar (24g)%* Per Cake Bar (24g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1860kJ/460kJ/6%8400kJ
-445kcal110kcal2000kcal
Fat 22.6g5.6g8%70g
of which Saturates 10.7g2.7g14%20g
Carbohydrate 54.7g13.6g5%260g
of which Sugars 40.5g10.0g11%90g
Fibre 2.3g0.6g--
Protein 4.5g1.1g2%50g
Salt 0.67g0.17g3%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

These are lovely I could eat them all in one go, on my shopping list most weeks

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 3.00
£0.79/100ml

Offer

Tesco Oaty Flapjacks 5 Pack 170G

£ 1.20
£0.71/100g

Cadbury Raspberry Mini Roll 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here