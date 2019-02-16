Cadbury Roses Strawberry Cake Bar 5 Pack

Yummy
These are lovely I could eat them all in one go, on my shopping list most weeks
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ/
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Strawberry Flavour Topping (28%) [Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E471)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471), Milk Protein
Store in a cool dry place
5 x Cake Bars
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake Bar (24g)
|%* Per Cake Bar (24g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1860kJ/
|460kJ/
|6%
|8400kJ
|-
|445kcal
|110kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|5.6g
|8%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|10.7g
|2.7g
|14%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|54.7g
|13.6g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|40.5g
|10.0g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.17g
|3%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
