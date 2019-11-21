Cadbury Mini Yule Log 5 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Per Yule Log (26g)
  • Energy500kJ 120kcal
Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a chocolate flavoured filling, covered with milk chocolate and sprinkled with a light sweet dusting.
  • Why not try Cadbury Reindeer cakes for another festive sweet treat?
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Chocolate Flavoured Filling (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Water, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring (contains Milk)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sweet Dusting (Dextrose, Cornflour, Palm Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Dried Egg White, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

5 x Mini Yule Logs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Yule Log (26g)%* Per Yule Log (26g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1900kJ/500kJ/6%8400kJ/
-455kcal120kcal2000kcal
Fat 21.9g5.7g8%70g
of which Saturates 11.5g3.0g15%20g
Carbohydrate 57.3g15.0g6%260g
of which Sugars 43.0g11.3g13%90g
Fibre 3.1g0.8g--
Protein 5.2g1.4g3%50g
Salt 0.72g0.19g3%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

yummy

5 stars

great quality all the family love them. me too

