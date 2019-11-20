By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Reindeer Cakes 4 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Reindeer Cakes 4 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per Cake (32g)
  • Energy655kJ 155kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with a white chocolate flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and finished with a white chocolate decoration.
  • Why not try Cadbury Mini Yule Logs for another festive sweet treat?
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Chocolate Flavour Filling (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, White Chocolate Decoration (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contains Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

4 x Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (32g)%* Per Cake (32g)Reference Intakes
Energy 2030kJ/655kJ/8%8400kJ/
-485kcal155kcal2000kcal
Fat 23.1g7.4g11%70g
of which Saturates 12.0g3.9g20%20g
Carbohydrate 62.7g20.2g8%260g
of which Sugars 45.3g14.6g16%90g
Fibre 2.5g0.8g--
Protein 5.3g1.7g3%50g
Salt 0.35g0.11g2%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these at Christmas time x

5 stars

Love these at Christmas time x

Taste okay but only 4 in box. Used to be 6

2 stars

Only 4 cakes in the box. These boxes are getting smaller and smaller every year. Not at all good value.

