Cadbury Reindeer Cakes 4 Pack

Love these at Christmas time x
Taste okay but only 4 in box. Used to be 6
Only 4 cakes in the box. These boxes are getting smaller and smaller every year. Not at all good value.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030kJ/
Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Chocolate Flavour Filling (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, White Chocolate Decoration (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Store in a cool dry place.
4 x Cakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (32g)
|%* Per Cake (32g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2030kJ/
|655kJ/
|8%
|8400kJ/
|-
|485kcal
|155kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|23.1g
|7.4g
|11%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|12.0g
|3.9g
|20%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|20.2g
|8%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|45.3g
|14.6g
|16%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.7g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.11g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
