Tesco Unicorn Cake

image 1 of Tesco Unicorn Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each
57g of cake
  • Energy1101kJ 263kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars27.7g
    31%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1923kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam, covered with vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations.
  • Hand decorated Sponge filled with frosting and fruity jam for a sweet, soft cake Our cake is piped by hand to add a touch of individuality to a special occasion
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Frosting (39%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Jam (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Frosting contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour (Beetroot Red), Citric Acid, Safflower Concentrate.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g57g of cake
Energy1923kJ / 459kcal1101kJ / 263kcal
Fat22.4g12.8g
Saturates7.9g4.5g
Carbohydrate61.0g34.9g
Sugars48.3g27.7g
Fibre0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.1g1.8g
Salt0.35g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Amazing cake

5 stars

One of the best cakes we have tasted. Really moist even though the sell by date had passed by 7 days. I got it with an online shop during lockdown for our daughters birthday I kept it in the fridge and it stayed fresh. We will buy this again

Would not buy again

1 stars

Tasted awful - sponge was okay but icing was revolting

Delicious

5 stars

This is the best celebration cake I have tried in a long time. The cake was so nice and soft and the icing was delicious. Got this for my daughter's birthday and was a hit with all the family. Got the Emoji cake for my son's birthday and it was so dry and hard and the icing tasted weird. Will be purchasing Tesco own brand cakes again in the future.

One of the best shop bought birthday cakes i have

5 stars

One of the best shop bought birthday cakes i have bought lovely tasting cake and the icing was soft but not too sweet8

This cake was absolutely stunning.

5 stars

Fantastic cake. Suprised how light and fluffy it w

5 stars

Fantastic cake. Suprised how light and fluffy it was for a store bought cake. Would definitely reccomend.

Poor waste of money

1 stars

This cake was quite expensive for what it is. disappointing. When we ate the cake it was bland dry and rather tasteless. Poor save your money

