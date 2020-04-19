Tesco Unicorn Cake

Amazing cake
One of the best cakes we have tasted. Really moist even though the sell by date had passed by 7 days. I got it with an online shop during lockdown for our daughters birthday I kept it in the fridge and it stayed fresh. We will buy this again
Would not buy again
Tasted awful - sponge was okay but icing was revolting
Delicious
This is the best celebration cake I have tried in a long time. The cake was so nice and soft and the icing was delicious. Got this for my daughter's birthday and was a hit with all the family. Got the Emoji cake for my son's birthday and it was so dry and hard and the icing tasted weird. Will be purchasing Tesco own brand cakes again in the future.
One of the best shop bought birthday cakes i have bought lovely tasting cake and the icing was soft but not too sweet8
This cake was absolutely stunning.
Fantastic cake. Suprised how light and fluffy it was for a store bought cake. Would definitely reccomend.
Poor waste of money
This cake was quite expensive for what it is. disappointing. When we ate the cake it was bland dry and rather tasteless. Poor save your money