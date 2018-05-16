Ambrosia Mini Custard 30% Less Sugar 6S 330G

- Energy405kJ 97kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 368 kJ/88 kcal
Product Description
- Mini Custard
- It's important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- 30% less sugar†
- †30% less sugar than standard Ambrosia My Mini Custard
- Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Full of dairy goodness!
- Calcium & vitamin D for strong bones
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Modified Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Vitamin D, Total Milk Content 76%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121 ROI - 1800 932814
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 Pot (110g) Portion
|Energy
|368 kJ/88 kcal
|405 kJ/97 kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|13.3g
|of which sugars
|8.0g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.14g
|Calcium
|109mg (14%RI)
|120mg (15%RI)
|Vitamin D
|0.71mcg (17%RI)
|0.78mcg (15%RI)
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
