Birds Traditional Custard Powder 350G

Birds Traditional Custard Powder 350G
Per portion (164g) as prepared
  • Energy559kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ/81kcal

Product Description

  • Custard Powder
  • Bird's® is the original custard brand, established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Custard is made and served in millions of homes where proper custard is at the heart of a good pud!

  • Original homemade taste
  • You make it special...
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.Best Before End See Lid or Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Made Delicious Bird's Custard:
  • To make 1 pint (568ml)
  • On The Hob:
  • 1. Put 2 tablespoons (35g) of custard powder and 1-2 tablespoons (15g-35g) of sugar in a basin.
  • 2. Mix into a smooth paste with a little (approx. 2 tablespoons) milk taken from 1 pint (568ml).
  • 3. Heat the remaining milk to nearly boiling and pour onto custard mix, stirring well.
  • 4. Return to the saucepan and bring to the boil over a gentle heat, stirring continuously.
  • In The Microwave (750W):
  • 1. Follow steps 1&2 above.
  • 2. Add the remaining milk and cook on full power for 6 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking period.
  • 3. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
  • NB: All cooking appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Cooking time will differ for a lower or higher wattage microwave oven.
  • Handy Hints:
  • Bird's custard powder can be made up with skimmed, semi-skimmed or full cream milk.
  • The thickness of the custard can be varied by using a little more or less milk as you prefer.
  • Sugar can be adjusted to suit your taste.
  • For perfect Bird's custard; Ensure you have a smooth paste; Add the hot milk to the custard paste; Stir continuously.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 40 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 100gas prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 164g portion
Energy 341kJ/81kcal559kJ/133kcal
Fat 1.4g2.3g
of which Saturates 0.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate 14.3g23.5g
of which Sugars 9.8g16.1g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.0g4.9g
Salt 0.17g0.28g
This pack contains approximately 40 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

lubblyjubbly

5 stars

lubbly jubbly

Reliable old favourite

5 stars

Reliable old favourite, everyone loves it.

