Birds Traditional Custard Powder 350G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ/81kcal
Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.Best Before End See Lid or Base.
This pack contains approximately 40 portions
|Typical Values
|as prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 100g
|as prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 164g portion
|Energy
|341kJ/81kcal
|559kJ/133kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|23.5g
|of which Sugars
|9.8g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.28g
|-
|-
