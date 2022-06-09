Deliciously Ella Apple And Raisin Oat Bar 50G X 3

Delicious by name, Delicious by Nature
Really tasty snack to get you through the gaps between meals during the day. Fruity, oaty. Everything you need would expect from an oat bar.
taste delicious!!
Average processed oily taste.
Ok taste, but a lot of oil, sunflower oil has been used which makes for a slightly heavy oily taste which rather spoils the enjoyment a bit as it tends to mask the taste of the other ingredients, the apple and cinnamon. You can taste the oats but they are quite oily. Sunflower oil isn't the best for you. If energy is what you want then they will do, but there are better similar bars to choose from. They are gluten free or so is claimed which is a major advantage if you are gluten intolerant.