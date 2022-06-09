We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deliciously Ella Apple And Raisin Oat Bar 50G X 3

4.3(3)Write a review
Deliciously Ella Apple And Raisin Oat Bar 50G X 3
£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

New

Product Description

  • Baked flapjack oat bar with raisins, apple pieces and cinnamon.
  • Cook with us:
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Sweet, chewy and delicious, our classic oat bars are filled with chopped apple, juicy raisins, gluten free oats and a touch of cinnamon. Baked in small batches, and packed with fibre, they are the perfect fruity snack.
  • Deliciously ella is a plant-based lifestyle platform sharing delicious ways to feel better. Starting from a personal blog, we've evolved into an app, deli, collection of recipe books, series of podcasts, a range of plant-based food products and a growing social media community that sits at the heart of what we do
  • With a little cinnamon
  • 100% plant based
  • Healthy snack
  • Natural source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Natural source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (44%), Brown Rice Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raisins (8%), Coconut Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dried Apple Pieces (5%), Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya and Milk For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g bar
Energy 1787kJ894kJ
-426kcal213kcal
Fat 17.4g8.7g
of which saturates 9.5g4.7g
Carbohydrate 59.3g29.6g
of which sugars 29.0g14.5g
Fibre 4.9g2.5g
Protein 5.6g2.8g
Salt 0.29g0.14g
3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious by name, Delicious by Nature

5 stars

Really tasty snack to get you through the gaps between meals during the day. Fruity, oaty. Everything you need would expect from an oat bar.

taste delicious!!

5 stars

taste delicious!!

Average processed oily taste.

3 stars

Ok taste, but a lot of oil, sunflower oil has been used which makes for a slightly heavy oily taste which rather spoils the enjoyment a bit as it tends to mask the taste of the other ingredients, the apple and cinnamon. You can taste the oats but they are quite oily. Sunflower oil isn't the best for you. If energy is what you want then they will do, but there are better similar bars to choose from. They are gluten free or so is claimed which is a major advantage if you are gluten intolerant.

