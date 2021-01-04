Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G
Product Description
- Baked flapjack oat bar with raisins, almonds and cacao.
- Chewy and moreish, our chocolatey oat bar has lovely hints of almond butter and crunchy cacao nibs. Baked in small batches, and packed with fibre, it's snacking at its best.
- Plant-based deliciousness
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (43%), Brown Rice Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raisins (7%), Coconut Sugar, Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Almond Butter (3%), Flaked Almonds (3%), Cacao9 Nibs (2%), Cacao Powder (2%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya, and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g bar:
|Energy
|1820kJ/435kcal
|910kJ/218kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|9.7g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|27.9g
|of which sugars
|25.6g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|7.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.18g
