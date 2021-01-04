By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G
£ 0.95
£1.90/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Baked flapjack oat bar with raisins, almonds and cacao.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • Chewy and moreish, our chocolatey oat bar has lovely hints of almond butter and crunchy cacao nibs. Baked in small batches, and packed with fibre, it's snacking at its best.
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (43%), Brown Rice Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raisins (7%), Coconut Sugar, Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Almond Butter (3%), Flaked Almonds (3%), Cacao9 Nibs (2%), Cacao Powder (2%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya, and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g bar:
Energy 1820kJ/435kcal910kJ/218kcal
Fat 19.1g9.6g
of which saturates 9.7g4.8g
Carbohydrate 55.8g27.9g
of which sugars 25.6g12.8g
Fibre 5.1g2.6g
Protein 7.4g3.7g
Salt 0.36g0.18g

