Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

Great Snack 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 22nd July 2019 Probably not the healthiest thing to snack on but definitely not the most unhealthiest either so as far as I'm concerned it's a winner! I really enjoy having my kit kat with my cup of coffee and a mid afternoon snack. Really hit the spot and was just what I needed to brighten up my afternoon lull! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously dark chocolate treat 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 17th July 2019 I love milk chocolate kitkats so when I seen the dark chocolate option I just had to try and I wasn’t disappointed at all. If you love dark chocolate and wafer then this is your treat as not only is it so delicious but it’s also a low calorie option that’s perfect for a blast of energy on the go or maybe pop into your lunch box or picnics etc at a great price, A must have on your shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty snack 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 14th July 2019 The 2 finger kitkat is great for a small snack throughout the day. I have these at lunch time whilst at work and they add a bit of sweetness to my day. Just the right amount of chocolate to wafer ratio. A tasty treat for both adults and children to enjoy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet snack 3 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 8th July 2019 The KItKat is in a functional sealed wrapper that was sassy to open. Great to see that it clearly showed how many calories it contained. The chocolate bar slid out easily - I remember them in the past being stuck to the aluminium foil wrapper- no longer an issue. I found the biscuit bar very sweet with a sugary after taste - a bit too sweet for me. None the less it had a nicely textured biscuit inside with a thick milk chocolate coating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolatey and more-ish 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 8th July 2019 An oldie but a firm favourite for me. Nice and simple chocolatey taste. What I love about Kit Kat is that it gives you your chocolate fix without going overboard on the calories so I don't feel so bad after eating one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

yummy 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 i like this the chocolate was nice and creamy the fingers snaped when broke in hafe and love th hear a kit kat snap the was just anuf wafer to chocolate the only down side is the chocolate mets to quick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Family favourite 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 5th July 2019 These are always in the biscuit box and are a real favourite with all the family. They are a great chocolate treat in lunchboxes, that little bit of a treat with a cuppa and a quick chocolate snack at any time of the day. They come in a wide variety of flavours but original is still my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack and not too naughty! 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 4th July 2019 This is a great snack when you’re on the go and gives you a great sugar fix without it being too heavy on the calories. Tastes even better when it’s kept in the fridge. Definitely a great alternative to some of the other snack sized chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for Kids 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 4th July 2019 My husband and I debated for an hour as to whether or not this is a chocolate bar or a biscuit - we decided it's a wafer at best. However, the fact remains is that my kids love a kit kat and I love that it's a treat without having to feed them celery for the rest of the day. Win win all around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]