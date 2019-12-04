By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G

Write a review
Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of solid milk chocolates and milk chocolates with biscuit and vanilla flavour creme pieces (12 %)
  • How do you decorate yours?
  • Share your tree ideas on...
  • Twitter @CadburyUK
  • facebook.com/CadburyUK
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • A mix of Cadbury milk chocolate & Oreo biscuit tree decorations

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 decorations per pack

Name and address

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

136g ℮

  • Each 10 g serving contains
    • Energy223 kJ 53 kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.0 g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8 g
      9%
    • Sugars5.6 g
      6%
    • Salt0.02 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 14 decorations per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Solid Decoration (10 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2234 kJ223 kJ8400 kJ/
    -535 kcal53 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g3.0 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g1.8 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g5.7 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g5.6 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.2 g-
    Protein 7.3 g0.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.02 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 10 g serving contains
    • Energy221 kJ 53 kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.9 g
      4%
    • Saturates1.7 g
      8%
    • Sugars5.4 g
      6%
    • Salt0.03 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 14 decorations per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Oreo Decoration (10 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2210 kJ221 kJ8400 kJ/
    -529 kcal53 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 29 g2.9 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g1.7 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 58 g5.8 g260 g
    of which Sugars 54 g5.4 g90 g
    Fibre 2.2 g0.2 g-
    Protein 7.0 g0.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.30 g0.03 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

I ordered these as the picture shows 4 caramel bel

1 stars

I ordered these as the picture shows 4 caramel bells. What I got was Oreos Going straight back!!!!!!!!!

NOT THE LOVELY CHOCOLATE TREE DECORATIONS AT ALL

1 stars

Who ever thought that cardboard tasting oreo was a good idea to pack in this lovely silky milk chocolate needs thier tastebuds checking. Also how dare you use basically the same design as the nice tree decorations thousands of us happily looked forward to since being a child and introduced our own children to. Well done Cadbury you scored an own goal - I actually returned mine last year after buying without realising it was cardboard oreo in it.

NOT DAIRY MILK!!!!! warning contains biscuits

1 stars

Very poorly described. I have coeliac disease and ordered these thinking they were dairy milk. They are not. They are biscuits. They went straight in the bin.

Rank

1 stars

Tasted rank

