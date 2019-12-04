Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G

I ordered these as the picture shows 4 caramel bel
I ordered these as the picture shows 4 caramel bells. What I got was Oreos Going straight back!!!!!!!!!
NOT THE LOVELY CHOCOLATE TREE DECORATIONS AT ALL
Who ever thought that cardboard tasting oreo was a good idea to pack in this lovely silky milk chocolate needs thier tastebuds checking. Also how dare you use basically the same design as the nice tree decorations thousands of us happily looked forward to since being a child and introduced our own children to. Well done Cadbury you scored an own goal - I actually returned mine last year after buying without realising it was cardboard oreo in it.
NOT DAIRY MILK!!!!! warning contains biscuits
Very poorly described. I have coeliac disease and ordered these thinking they were dairy milk. They are not. They are biscuits. They went straight in the bin.
Rank
Tasted rank