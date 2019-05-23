By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
£ 1.99
£1.07/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy438kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered in dark chocolate (66%).
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/KITKAT
  • Join us at facebook.com/KITKATuk
  • Visit www.KITKAT.co.uk
  • Share your chocolate biscuit break with #MyBreak
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth dark chocolate
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 105 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2106kJ438kJ8400kJ
-504kcal105kcal2000kcal5%
Fat25.4g5.3g70g8%
of which: saturates13.9g2.9g20g15%
Carbohydrate60.7g12.6g260g5%
of which: sugars46.4g9.7g90g11%
Fibre5.3g1.1g--
Protein5.4g1.1g50g2%
Salt0.05g0.01g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One bar----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Biscuit Heaven

5 stars

Love dark Chocolate and really love to get these nostalgic biscuits in my favorite chocolate form .What more can a girl ask for

