Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

Biscuit Heaven
Love dark Chocolate and really love to get these nostalgic biscuits in my favorite chocolate form .What more can a girl ask for
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavourings
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal
Contains 9 servings
9 x 20.7g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2106kJ
|438kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|504kcal
|105kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|25.4g
|5.3g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|13.9g
|2.9g
|20g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|12.6g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|46.4g
|9.7g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|5.3g
|1.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One bar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
