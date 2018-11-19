By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 194G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 194G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.55/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate assortment
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family, with lots of new features to see and do. Reservations advised. Call U.K. 0844 880 7667 or visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
  • Milk chocolate with a vanilla flavour filling (36 %) and biscuit pieces (14 %).
  • Cadbury Double Decker
  • Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (38 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling bar.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Crunchie
  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).
  • Cadbury Wispa
  • Textured milk chocolate bar.
  • Cadbury Twirl
  • Milk chocolate finger.
  • 6 Bars = e 194 g
  • It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing. In this event the allergen information may differ, therefore please refer to information on individual products for details.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 194g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

194g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (30.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2290 kJ699 kJ8400 kJ
    -550 kcal167 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 34 g11 g70 g
    of which Saturates 21 g6.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 53 g16 g260 g
    of which Sugars 53 g16 g90 g
    Fibre 1.0 g0.3 g-
    Protein 7.3 g2.2 g50 g
    Salt 0.23 g0.07 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (36 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2232 kJ802 kJ8400 kJ
    -534 kcal192 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g11 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g6.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g20 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g20 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.7 g-
    Protein 7.3 g2.6 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.09 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (40 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1948 kJ779 kJ8400 kJ
    -464 kcal185 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 17 g6.9 g70 g
    of which Saturates 9.1 g3.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 73 g29 g260 g
    of which Sugars 55 g22 g90 g
    Fibre 1.6 g0.6 g-
    Protein 3.7 g1.5 g50 g
    Salt 0.19 g0.08 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (26.1 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1958 kJ511 kJ8400 kJ
    -466 kcal122 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 17 g4.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates 10 g2.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 73 g19 g260 g
    of which Sugars 65 g17 g90 g
    Fibre 1.3 g0.3 g-
    Protein 3.1 g0.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.71 g0.19 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup and/or Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulators (E500, E501), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (41 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2308 kJ946 kJ8400 kJ
    -553 kcal227 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 34 g14 g70 g
    of which Saturates 19 g7.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 55 g23 g260 g
    of which Sugars 48 g20 g90 g
    Fibre 1.7 g0.7 g-
    Protein 6.1 g2.5 g50 g
    Salt 0.44 g0.18 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (21.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2217 kJ477 kJ8400 kJ
    -531 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 29 g6.3 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g3.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 58 g13 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g12 g90 g
    Fibre 2.3 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.0 g1.5 g50 g
    Salt 0.25 g0.05 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Chocolate Stocking Heaven

5 stars

Excellent buy and very good value.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

