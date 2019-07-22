By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
£ 1.99
£1.07/100g
Each bar** contains,**One bar
  • Energy438kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2101kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with mint flavoured dark chocolate (66%).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth mint flavoured dark mint chocolate
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 105 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Dried Whole Milk, Peppermint Oils, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2101kJ438kJ8400kJ
-502kcal105kcal2000kcal5%
Fat25.3g5.3g70g8%
of which: saturates13.9g2.9g20g15%
Carbohydrate60.6g12.6g260g5%
of which: sugars46.3g9.6g90g11%
Fibre5.3g1.1g--
Protein5.4g1.1g50g2%
Salt0.05g0.01g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One bar----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

Bought these Kit Kats as I really love dark chocolate mint combination. Wasn’t disappointed at all. The chocolate is really nice and not too bitter and the mint is just right. The packaging looks really expensive- will definitely buy these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great KitKat - Favourite flavour

5 stars

I’ve been a huge fan of KitKats over the years, and this flavour has to be one of my favourites. Strong dark chocolate with a minty kick. Would recommend to anyone and everyone. If only there were more in each pack!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these!

5 stars

I do have to admit that I pretty much love all mint chocolate and these are no exception! Kit kats are right up there in the league of chocolate bars anyway and are ellavated with the added mint. It just works with the dark chocolate. Need two though haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New and delicious

5 stars

This flavour of Kitkat has been new on me. I don't usually go for mint chocolate, but wanted to try something new. Much as I may not buy it again, it has been a tasteful experience and generally I would recommend it for those who enjoy mint chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I absolutely loved these, the mint wasn't too overpowering and the dark chocolate gave it a gorgeous flavour, was such a delicious combination. I will definitely be buying more of these as my while family really enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

I have always been a fan of KitKats and I was not disappointed with the addition of the Dark Mint flavour. It's not too strong or overpowering and they have got the balance just right! I will be buying more of these in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this

5 stars

I am a big fan of dark chocolate. This one totally did me in as I could not stop eating it. You get the great taste of the dark chocolate, then the crunch from the waffle and lastly a good kick off of mint. One of my favourites and will be buying for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bitter Sweet Deliciousness

5 stars

Dark Chocolate Mint Kitkat's are quite simply delicious. Mint, Dark Chocolate & Wafer what more could you possibly want? Just bitter enough not to be sickly the flavour of the mint combined with the chocolate makes them a great tasty snack for all the family. The two finger size is just right for a tasty treat at any time of day and satisfies that urge for something chocolaty without consuming too many calories. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Best mint Dark chocolate flavour out there! Really good flavour to the chocolate without the dark chocolate being overwhelming! Perfect combination of wafer and chocolate. Would definitely recommend to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these!!

5 stars

I recently had a mint kit kat. It’s so delicious, I just wanted more. It’s the perfect amount of mint, without being over powering and works so well with the dark chocolate. The mint dark chocolate is my preference even over the original. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

