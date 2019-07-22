Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

Tasty
Bought these Kit Kats as I really love dark chocolate mint combination. Wasn’t disappointed at all. The chocolate is really nice and not too bitter and the mint is just right. The packaging looks really expensive- will definitely buy these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great KitKat - Favourite flavour
I’ve been a huge fan of KitKats over the years, and this flavour has to be one of my favourites. Strong dark chocolate with a minty kick. Would recommend to anyone and everyone. If only there were more in each pack!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love these!
I do have to admit that I pretty much love all mint chocolate and these are no exception! Kit kats are right up there in the league of chocolate bars anyway and are ellavated with the added mint. It just works with the dark chocolate. Need two though haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New and delicious
This flavour of Kitkat has been new on me. I don't usually go for mint chocolate, but wanted to try something new. Much as I may not buy it again, it has been a tasteful experience and generally I would recommend it for those who enjoy mint chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I absolutely loved these, the mint wasn't too overpowering and the dark chocolate gave it a gorgeous flavour, was such a delicious combination. I will definitely be buying more of these as my while family really enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
I have always been a fan of KitKats and I was not disappointed with the addition of the Dark Mint flavour. It's not too strong or overpowering and they have got the balance just right! I will be buying more of these in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this
I am a big fan of dark chocolate. This one totally did me in as I could not stop eating it. You get the great taste of the dark chocolate, then the crunch from the waffle and lastly a good kick off of mint. One of my favourites and will be buying for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bitter Sweet Deliciousness
Dark Chocolate Mint Kitkat's are quite simply delicious. Mint, Dark Chocolate & Wafer what more could you possibly want? Just bitter enough not to be sickly the flavour of the mint combined with the chocolate makes them a great tasty snack for all the family. The two finger size is just right for a tasty treat at any time of day and satisfies that urge for something chocolaty without consuming too many calories. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Best mint Dark chocolate flavour out there! Really good flavour to the chocolate without the dark chocolate being overwhelming! Perfect combination of wafer and chocolate. Would definitely recommend to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love these!!
I recently had a mint kit kat. It’s so delicious, I just wanted more. It’s the perfect amount of mint, without being over powering and works so well with the dark chocolate. The mint dark chocolate is my preference even over the original. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]