Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G

Tasty! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 28th September 2019 What's not to like?! KitKat is such a classic - this orange flavoured version is a nice change to the plain milk choc. Flavour is fairly similar to a chocolate orange, but you get the combo of chocolate and wafer, which works so well. I would definitely buy again and recommend people to try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little bites of orange happiness. 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 24th September 2019 We are a family which has pack lunches, after school activities and sneaky snacks before dinner. KitKats are a household name and are a timeless classic. I’m already obsessed with the traditional and mint flavors so was super happy to spot the orange flavor in my local supper market and snapped it up. They smell so tangy and are really really moreish. KitKats are inexpensive and as a household name you can absolutely guarantee the quality! My little ones love them just as much as me, handy size for keeping in my bag so that I can calm a fed up kiddo who hates going shopping so extra win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

DEEEEEEEELICIOUS 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 13th August 2019 I love chocolate orange, and while it will never be good as the original kit kat, I feel like the combination works really well and is a nice change. Would definitley purchase again as it a great low calorie snack for work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gross 1 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 22nd July 2019 Didn’t like this product. Taste was bland and didn’t really work with a Kit Kat. I always ask myself if I would buy the product again if I was walking into a shop. This time the answer to that question would be no. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty snack 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 16th July 2019 Bought these and shared the with some friends. We all thought they were really nice. I personally thought the orange flavouring wasn't very obvious and there seemed to be a thinner chocolate covering than a normal kit kat. It was a nice snack with a cup of tea though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kit Kate got better 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 8th July 2019 Always been a fan of kit kats and orange chocolate but never felt they would mix together well. I was wrong, extremely tasty and enjoyed by all. Didn’t take long for us to run out of kit kat oranges in our house. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't Disappoint 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 7th July 2019 The Kit Kats orange didn’t disappoint I have always loved the taste of orange chocolate and this bar in particular has a lot of strong & delicious flavours. Very light orange taste, the chocolate is fantastic and I believe it’s ideal for any break and goes perfectly with tea or coffee. The only one negative is that the bars are small and I would prefer a larger size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 I've eaten the classic kit kats for years and have always enjoyed them. When I saw this flavour was available I was very pleased to try them, not disappointed at all I really liked the orange flavour, it's not too intense and doesn't leave an after taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really Tasty 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 I love original KitKats so was really interested in trying out this orange flavour and I was not disappointed! the flavour comes through but is not too strong. Its a nice change from the original flavour and I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]