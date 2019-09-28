By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G
£ 1.99
£1.07/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy437kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2097kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered in orange flavoured milk chocolate (66%).
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/KITKAT
  • Join us at facebook.com/KITKATuk
  • Visit www.KITKAT.co.uk
  • Share your chocolate biscuit break with #MyBreak
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth orange flavoured milk chocolate
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat Orange 2 Finger chocolate biscuit
  • With 104 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Skimmed and Whole), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Natural Orange Flavouring, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2097kJ437kJ8400kJ
-501kcal104kcal2000kcal5%
Fat24.4g5.1g70g7%
of which: saturates13.7g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate62.5g13.0g260g5%
of which: sugars50.8g10.6g90g12%
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein6.7g1.4g50g3%
Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One bar----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty!

5 stars

What's not to like?! KitKat is such a classic - this orange flavoured version is a nice change to the plain milk choc. Flavour is fairly similar to a chocolate orange, but you get the combo of chocolate and wafer, which works so well. I would definitely buy again and recommend people to try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little bites of orange happiness.

5 stars

We are a family which has pack lunches, after school activities and sneaky snacks before dinner. KitKats are a household name and are a timeless classic. I’m already obsessed with the traditional and mint flavors so was super happy to spot the orange flavor in my local supper market and snapped it up. They smell so tangy and are really really moreish. KitKats are inexpensive and as a household name you can absolutely guarantee the quality! My little ones love them just as much as me, handy size for keeping in my bag so that I can calm a fed up kiddo who hates going shopping so extra win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

DEEEEEEEELICIOUS

5 stars

I love chocolate orange, and while it will never be good as the original kit kat, I feel like the combination works really well and is a nice change. Would definitley purchase again as it a great low calorie snack for work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gross

1 stars

Didn’t like this product. Taste was bland and didn’t really work with a Kit Kat. I always ask myself if I would buy the product again if I was walking into a shop. This time the answer to that question would be no. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty snack

4 stars

Bought these and shared the with some friends. We all thought they were really nice. I personally thought the orange flavouring wasn't very obvious and there seemed to be a thinner chocolate covering than a normal kit kat. It was a nice snack with a cup of tea though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kit Kate got better

5 stars

Always been a fan of kit kats and orange chocolate but never felt they would mix together well. I was wrong, extremely tasty and enjoyed by all. Didn’t take long for us to run out of kit kat oranges in our house. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't Disappoint

4 stars

The Kit Kats orange didn’t disappoint I have always loved the taste of orange chocolate and this bar in particular has a lot of strong & delicious flavours. Very light orange taste, the chocolate is fantastic and I believe it’s ideal for any break and goes perfectly with tea or coffee. The only one negative is that the bars are small and I would prefer a larger size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I've eaten the classic kit kats for years and have always enjoyed them. When I saw this flavour was available I was very pleased to try them, not disappointed at all I really liked the orange flavour, it's not too intense and doesn't leave an after taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really Tasty

4 stars

I love original KitKats so was really interested in trying out this orange flavour and I was not disappointed! the flavour comes through but is not too strong. Its a nice change from the original flavour and I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice

5 stars

Bought these for the first time and was unsure at the time but I was pleasantly surprised. They are very light and creamy and the orange flavour isn't too overpowering. very enjoyable and handy for a quick snack. Pleased with my purchase and will buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G

£ 1.99
£1.07/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here