Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips Blue Corn 150G

Brilliant
Way better than expected, this is our go-to tortilla chips now basically.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ /
Whole Blue Corn Kernels (66%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Flax Seeds (2.3%), Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, Quinoa
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 (30g)
|%* (30g)
|Energy
|2099 kJ /
|630 kJ /
|8%
|-
|503 kcal
|151 kcal
|Fat
|27.1 g
|8.1 g
|12%
|- saturates
|3.6 g
|1.1 g
|5%
|- mono-unsaturates
|16.8 g
|5.0 g
|-
|- polyunsaturates
|4.6 g
|1.4 g
|-
|Carbohydrate
|52.9 g
|15.9 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|4.8 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|8.3 g
|2.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.7 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.99 g
|0.30 g
|5%
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
