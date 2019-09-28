By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G

4(14)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G
£ 4.00
£0.89/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy370kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179kJ / 521kcal

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolate covered and cream filled biscuits.
  • Tesco Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Biscuits Special Assortment A carefully chosen selection of biscuits smothered in smooth chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Special Assortment A carefully chosen selection of biscuits smothered in smooth chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (56%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Plain Chocolate, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Rolled Oats, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Butteroil (Milk), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat.

Plain Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring. 

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum.

Plain Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 35% minimum.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 26 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (17g)
Energy2179kJ / 521kcal370kJ / 89kcal
Fat27.0g4.6g
Saturates15.6g2.7g
Carbohydrate62.9g10.7g
Sugars38.3g6.5g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein5.6g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Brought a few of these biscuits ladt year but this

1 stars

Brought a few of these biscuits ladt year but this year they have changed them somehow not the same not many soft centres .. disappointing !

Gorgeous Bisciuts

5 stars

These biscuits are absolutely delicious!! They are just as good as other famous makes. The chocolate is lovely and thick

Deliciously Chocholaty

5 stars

Bought these delicious biscuits prior to Christmas, but obviously had to sample them before our guests arrived, they were yummy. So had to buy some more. Totally disappointed that my local store do not stock them 🤒 Going to try various branches for stock. A cuppa or a snack is just not complete.

Delicious! Didn’t last long in our house.

5 stars

Simply the best chocolate biscuits ever ! Lovely selection, great value for money , and chocolate is yummy not too sweet. They didn’t last long , and easily beat any of the famous brands.

I have to hide these!

5 stars

Fabulous collection of chocolate biscuits. Good variety and choice. Great value. The packaging is very easily confused with the Tesco chocolate biscuit selection. The pictures have to be looked at carefully so the correct one is chosen. Don't always have time to do this and they should be more distinctive. However, choose the wrong one and they still disappear!

I liked the the choice

3 stars

Although I liked the variety, I found that there was amvery short sell buy date ie the end of Sept 2018. Also the chocolate had a bloom on it which indicated it had been cooked quite a while before purchase

Lovely biscuits and a good price

5 stars

Just fancied chocolate biscuits for a change they went down lovely with a cup of coffee

i have bought this product for my wife who is now

5 stars

i have bought this product for my wife who is now in a upmarket residential homeb. She is delighted with the flavours and texture . Well done !

Disappointed

1 stars

Bought 2 boxes to put away for Christmas, they were sell by nov 2018, so I opened a box to eat now and the dark chocolate was a white colour and tasted soft, what a waste of money, think they were left over from last christmas

Awesome

5 stars

I bought these for my boyfriend who is the fussiest eater. And he loves them. Generally when I buy a box of biscuits there is always some he doesn’t like. Not with these he loves them all

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

