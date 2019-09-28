Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G

Brought a few of these biscuits ladt year but this
Brought a few of these biscuits ladt year but this year they have changed them somehow not the same not many soft centres .. disappointing !
Gorgeous Bisciuts
These biscuits are absolutely delicious!! They are just as good as other famous makes. The chocolate is lovely and thick
Deliciously Chocholaty
Bought these delicious biscuits prior to Christmas, but obviously had to sample them before our guests arrived, they were yummy. So had to buy some more. Totally disappointed that my local store do not stock them 🤒 Going to try various branches for stock. A cuppa or a snack is just not complete.
Delicious! Didn’t last long in our house.
Simply the best chocolate biscuits ever ! Lovely selection, great value for money , and chocolate is yummy not too sweet. They didn’t last long , and easily beat any of the famous brands.
I have to hide these!
Fabulous collection of chocolate biscuits. Good variety and choice. Great value. The packaging is very easily confused with the Tesco chocolate biscuit selection. The pictures have to be looked at carefully so the correct one is chosen. Don't always have time to do this and they should be more distinctive. However, choose the wrong one and they still disappear!
I liked the the choice
Although I liked the variety, I found that there was amvery short sell buy date ie the end of Sept 2018. Also the chocolate had a bloom on it which indicated it had been cooked quite a while before purchase
Lovely biscuits and a good price
Just fancied chocolate biscuits for a change they went down lovely with a cup of coffee
i have bought this product for my wife who is now
i have bought this product for my wife who is now in a upmarket residential homeb. She is delighted with the flavours and texture . Well done !
Disappointed
Bought 2 boxes to put away for Christmas, they were sell by nov 2018, so I opened a box to eat now and the dark chocolate was a white colour and tasted soft, what a waste of money, think they were left over from last christmas
Awesome
I bought these for my boyfriend who is the fussiest eater. And he loves them. Generally when I buy a box of biscuits there is always some he doesn’t like. Not with these he loves them all