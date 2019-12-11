By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits Peanut Bar 4X38g

3(2)Write a review
Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits Peanut Bar 4X38g
£ 2.89
£1.91/100g

Offer

1 x biscuit (38g)
  • Energy816 kJ 195 kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.5 g
    15%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    11%
  • Sugars8.1 g
    9%
  • Salt0.43 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2148 kJ/

Product Description

  • Crunchy biscuits made with wholegrain oats, barley and honey with a peanut butter flavoured filling.
  • Find us at: www.naturevalley.com
  • Go ahead, try our Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits: two crunchy honey biscuits, made with 100% wholegrain oats and barley, containing a deliciously smooth filling made with Real Peanut butter - the perfect on-the-go companion to start your day!
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our products are made with great tasting ingredients like natural wholegrain oats, barley and real peanut butter. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling in the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
  • Why not also try
  • Nature Valley Nut Butter Almond
  • Nature Valley Nut Butter Cocoa Hazelnut
  • Filling made with real peanut butter
  • 100% wholegrain oats and barley
  • High in fibre
  • No colours or preservatives
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 152g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (34%) (Flakes, Flour), Sugar, Peanut Butter (14%) (Peanuts, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Wholegrain Rolled Barley (9%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Peanut Flour, Honey (1.4%), Corn Starch, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Wheat, Milk, Egg and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Portugal

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x biscuit (38g)%* (38g)
Energy2148 kJ/816 kJ/10%
-514 kcal195 kcal
Fat 27.6 g10.5 g15%
of which saturates 6.0 g2.3 g11%
Carbohydrate 51.7 g19.7 g8%
of which sugars 21.4 g8.1 g9%
Fibre 6.3 g2.4 g-
Protein 11.6 g4.4 g9%
Salt 1.13 g0.43 g7%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nearly bought this, but saw that it contains palm

1 stars

Nearly bought this, but saw that it contains palm oil. Shame.

Peanut butter filling is really creamy and sweet!

5 stars

Peanut butter filling is really creamy and sweet!

Usually bought next

Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits Cocoa Hazelnut 4 Pack 152G

£ 2.89
£1.91/100g

Offer

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G

£ 2.39
£1.14/100g

Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G

£ 2.49
£2.08/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here