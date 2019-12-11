Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits Peanut Bar 4X38g

Nearly bought this, but saw that it contains palm
Nearly bought this, but saw that it contains palm oil. Shame.
Peanut butter filling is really creamy and sweet!
Peanut butter filling is really creamy and sweet!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2148 kJ/
Wholegrain Oats (34%) (Flakes, Flour), Sugar, Peanut Butter (14%) (Peanuts, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Wholegrain Rolled Barley (9%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Peanut Flour, Honey (1.4%), Corn Starch, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in Portugal
Contains 4 portions
4 x 38g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x biscuit (38g)
|%* (38g)
|Energy
|2148 kJ/
|816 kJ/
|10%
|-
|514 kcal
|195 kcal
|Fat
|27.6 g
|10.5 g
|15%
|of which saturates
|6.0 g
|2.3 g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|51.7 g
|19.7 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|21.4 g
|8.1 g
|9%
|Fibre
|6.3 g
|2.4 g
|-
|Protein
|11.6 g
|4.4 g
|9%
|Salt
|1.13 g
|0.43 g
|7%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019