Tesco Fruit Jellies 100G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1506kJ / 354kcal
Product Description
- Fruit flavour jelly sweets
OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
- SUPER SOFT Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
- Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
- Super soft
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Chlorophylls).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in China
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Insert. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 fruit jellies (20g)
|Energy
|1506kJ / 354kcal
|301kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|88.6g
|17.7g
|Sugars
|65.8g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
