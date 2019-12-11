By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Jellies 100G

Tesco Fruit Jellies 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

not required
  • Energy301kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1506kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour jelly sweets
  OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • SUPER SOFT Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
  • Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
  • Super soft
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Chlorophylls).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Insert. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  This does not affect your statutory rights.
  For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 fruit jellies (20g)
Energy1506kJ / 354kcal301kJ / 71kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate88.6g17.7g
Sugars65.8g13.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

