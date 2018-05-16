Bahlsen Choco Leibniz White Biscuits 125G

Product Description
- Cocoa-flavoured biscuit set in white chocolate (48%).
- Did you know... Hermann Bahlsen only ever used the finest ingredients, something which we've remained committed to throughout our long history. This is why we support sustainable cocoa farming by using UTZ certified cocoa.
- To find out more visit www.bahlsen.co.uk
- Find Bahlsen on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- No added: preservatives, artificial colours and hydrogenated fats
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Clarified Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Starch (Wheat), Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Almonds, Hazelnuts are also processed on this line
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see end of pack
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
A pack contains ca. 4 portions
Importer address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
Distributor address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
Return to
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
- www.bahlsen.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 28 g
|RI* per 28 g
|Energy
|2126 kJ / 508 kcal
|595 kJ / 142 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|25 g
|7.0 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|4.2 g
|21 %
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|18 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|42 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Protein
|5.1 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.53 g
|0.15 g
|2 %
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|A pack contains ca. 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020