Belvita Honey & Nut Biscuits 225G

lovely
these biscuits are really nice!
Another with Palm Oil
Once more, horrified to find a favourite contains PALM OIL.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1874 kJ
Cereals 61.5 % [Wheat Flour 41.4 %, Wholegrain Cereals 20.1 % (Oat Flakes 12.3 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 3.2 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 2.6 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1 %)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 3 % [(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Hazelnut Pieces 2.5 %, Honey 2 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.
5 x 45g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (11.25 g)
|%** / biscuit (11.25 g)
|Energy
|1874 kJ
|211 kJ
|-
|446 kcal
|50 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|1.7 g
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate***
|67 g
|7.6 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|2.9 g
|of which starch
|41 g
|4.6 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.89 g
|0.10 g
|Calcium
|293 mg
|37 %
|33 mg
|4 %
|Magnesium
|144 mg
|38 %
|16 mg
|4 %
|Iron
|5.2 mg
|37 %
|0.58 mg
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 17 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
