Belvita Honey & Nut Biscuits 225G

3(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Biscuits Made with Wholegrain Cereals, Honey, Nuts and Chocolate Chips and Minerals.
  • Charter Harmony
  • Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
  • We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
  • Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
  • At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious biscuits are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita biscuits are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
  • belVita Breakfast provides slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belVita Breakfast is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
  • (1)These belvita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
  • No colours or preservatives, Natural source of fibre, Source of calcium, magnesium and iron, Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
  • Contains 9 g wholegrain cereals per serving (45 g).
  • A 45 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
  • 5 wholegrains
  • Natural source of fibre
  • Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g
Information

Ingredients

Cereals 61.5 % [Wheat Flour 41.4 %, Wholegrain Cereals 20.1 % (Oat Flakes 12.3 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 3.2 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 2.6 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1 %)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 3 % [(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Hazelnut Pieces 2.5 %, Honey 2 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
Net Contents

5 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g%** / 100 g1 biscuit (11.25 g)%** / biscuit (11.25 g)
Energy 1874 kJ211 kJ
-446 kcal50 kcal
Fat 15 g1.7 g
of which saturates 1.8 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate*** 67 g7.6 g
of which sugars 26 g2.9 g
of which starch 41 g4.6 g
Fibre 4.3 g0.5 g
Protein 7.5 g0.8 g
Salt 0.89 g0.10 g
Calcium 293 mg37 %33 mg4 %
Magnesium 144 mg38 %16 mg4 %
Iron 5.2 mg37 %0.58 mg4 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)----
*** Contains minimum 17 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

lovely

5 stars

these biscuits are really nice!

Another with Palm Oil

1 stars

Once more, horrified to find a favourite contains PALM OIL.

