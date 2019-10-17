Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G

Delicious and Dairy & Egg Free
Really yummy (and accidentally vegan). Wish they were slightly cheaper, but love them otherwise.
Yummy but with a price
So yummy. The centre melts and the bar itself is really crunchy which makes for great texture. Lovely with a cuppa when I've just sat down at work in the morning. Only issue is they are quite expensive. I prefer to buy when on offer.
Keeps you going until lunch!
Delicious on-the-go option for breakfast. Happy that they're accidentally vegan, too :-)
This hazelnut biscuit doesn't have hazelnuts in the ingredients or allergen advice. Can anyone tell me if its suitable for nut sufferers?