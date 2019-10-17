By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G

4(4)Write a review
Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G
£ 2.79
£1.12/100g
Each 50 g serving contains
  • Energy856 kJ 204 kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4 g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars11 g
    12%
  • Salt0.30 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ

Product Description

  • Soft baked biscuits made with wholegrain cereals and a chocolate-hazelnut flavour filling (15 %) and added minerals.
  • Charter Harmony
  • Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
  • We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
  • Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
  • At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious soft bakes are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita soft bakes are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
  • belVita Soft Bakes provides slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belVita Soft Bakes are a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
  • (1)belVita Soft Bakes have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
  • No colours or preservatives, Source of fibre, Source of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron, Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
  • Contains 8.5 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50 g).
  • A 50 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of calcium, magnesium and iron.
  • 5 wholegrains
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Cereals 40, 4 % [Wheat Flour 21, 7 %, Wholegrain Cereals 16, 6 % (Wholegrain Crushed Buckwheat 6, 3 %, Oat Grits 6, 3 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Oat Flakes 1 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 1 %), Rice Flour 2 %, Malted Wheat Flour 0, 1 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Starch, Inulin, Isomaltulose ****, Humectant (Glycerol), Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 2 %, Palm Oil, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Bulking Agent (Maltitol), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Flavourings, **** Isomaltulose is a source of Glucose and Fructose

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 Soft Bakes

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g%** / 100 g50 g%** / 50 g
Energy 1713 kJ856 kJ
-408 kcal204 kcal
Fat 15 g7.4 g
of which saturates 2.0 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate***62 g31 g
of which sugars 22 g11 g
of which starch 34 g17 g
Fibre 6.9 g3.5 g
Protein 5.3 g2.6 g
Salt 0.59 g0.30 g
Calcium 274 mg34 % of NRV**137 mg17 % of NRV**
Magnesium 143 mg38 % of NRV**71 mg19 % of NRV**
Iron 4.2 mg30 % of NRV**2.1 mg15 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
** Nutrient Reference Value----
*** Contains minimum 15 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100g----

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and Dairy & Egg Free

5 stars

Really yummy (and accidentally vegan). Wish they were slightly cheaper, but love them otherwise.

Yummy but with a price

4 stars

So yummy. The centre melts and the bar itself is really crunchy which makes for great texture. Lovely with a cuppa when I've just sat down at work in the morning. Only issue is they are quite expensive. I prefer to buy when on offer.

Keeps you going until lunch!

5 stars

Delicious on-the-go option for breakfast. Happy that they're accidentally vegan, too :-)

This hazelnut biscuit doesn't have hazelnuts in th

1 stars

This hazelnut biscuit doesn't have hazelnuts in the ingredients or allergen advice. Can anyone tell me if its suitable for nut sufferers?

