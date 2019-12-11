Belvita Golden Oats Biscuits 225G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits Made with Wholegrain Cereals and Added Minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious biscuits are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita biscuits are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
- belVita Breakfast provides slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belVita Breakfast is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- (1)These belVita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- No colours or preservatives, Low in saturated fat, Source of calcium, magnesium and iron, Natural source of fibre, Suitable for vegetarians
- Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
- Contains 19 g wholegrain cereals per serving (45 g).
- A 45 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 69.5 % [Wholegrain Cereals 42.4 % (Rye Flakes 17.5 %, Oat Flakes 15.3 %, Oat Grits 6.7 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 0.9 %), Wheat Flour 27.1 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cane Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.
Name and address
Net Contents
5 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 Biscuit (11.25 g)
|%** / Biscuit (11.25 g)
|Energy
|1839 kJ
|207 kJ
|-
|438 kcal
|49 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|1.6 g
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate***
|66 g
|7.4 g
|of which sugars
|22 g
|2.4 g
|of which starch
|43 g
|4.8 g
|Fibre
|6.1 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|7.8 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|1.40 g
|0.16 g
|Calcium
|282 mg
|35 %
|32 mg
|4 %
|Magnesium
|135 mg
|36 %
|15 mg
|4 %
|Iron
|4.8 mg
|34 %
|0.54 mg
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 17 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
