Oreo Choco Brownie Flavour Cookies 154G

Oreo Choco Brownie Flavour Cookies 154G
£ 1.00
£0.65/100g
Per Oreo (11 g) contains
  • Energy219 kJ 52 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6 g
    3%
  • Sugars3.9 g
    4%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1986 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • #oreoflavours
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 154g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 6, 5 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack = 14 Biscuits, 1 Biscuit = 11 g

Name and address

  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  Freephone: 0800 783 7106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

154g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Biscuit (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit (11 g)
Energy 1986 kJ219 kJ
-474 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat 19 g2,1 g3 %
of which saturates 5,3 g0,6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 67 g7,4 g3 %
of which sugars 36 g3,9 g4 %
Fibre 3,8 g0,4 g
Protein 5,7 g0,6 g1 %
Salt 0,74 g0,08 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

