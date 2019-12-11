Belvita Chocolate Chip Biscuits 225G

Love it!
I love these cookies. very chocolatey taste.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819 kJ
Cereals 56.6 % [Wholegrain Cereals 38.5 % (Wholegrain Wheat Flour 19.4 %, Oat Flakes 8.5 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 6.2 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 3.4 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %), Wheat Flour 18.1 %], Sugar, Chocolate Chips 12.3 % [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3 %, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Emulsifiers (E492, Soya Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.
5 x 45g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 Biscuit (11.25 g)
|%** / Biscuit (11.25 g)
|Energy
|1819 kJ
|205 kJ
|-
|433 kcal
|49 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|1.6 g
|of which saturates
|3.6 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate***
|65 g
|7.3 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|3.0 g
|of which starch
|38 g
|4.3 g
|Fibre
|6.9 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|7.7 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.59 g
|0.07 g
|Calcium
|267 mg
|33 %
|30 mg
|4 %
|Magnesium
|161 mg
|43 %
|18 mg
|5 %
|Iron
|7.4 mg
|53 %
|0.83 mg
|6 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 17 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019