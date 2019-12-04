Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 300G

Product Description
- Biscuits for Cheese Selection
- Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
- Perfect for every cheese board
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Wheatgerm, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sesame Seeds, Dried Autolysed Yeast, Dried Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring [Dried Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Dried Cheese (Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Dried Whey (Milk), Milk Protein], Black Pepper, Acid (Lactic Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (E472e), Yeast, Poppy Seeds
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see front of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a quirky combination of camembert and grapes on our Digestive Biscuit.
- Match whipped goats cheese & cranberry jelly beautifully with a Cornish Wafer®.
- Cheddars® can be paired perfectly with cream cheese & red chillies.
- Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Bakes can be perfectly matched with mozzarella & pesto.
- The toasted flavour of our Water Biscuits are perfect with soft cream cheese, dill & seasoning.
- Have you considered marrying our Sesame Carlton with feta chunks & sliced green olives?
- Table Crackers pair perfectly with red pepper hummus, cherry tomatoes & basil.
- A Cream Cracker & cheddar is a Best of British combination. Top it off with sliced tomatoes & chives.
Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing you pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1999
|(kcal)
|477
|Fat
|20.2g
|of which Saturates
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|63.0g
|of which Sugars
|6.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.4g
