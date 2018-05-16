Tesco Red Potato 2.5Kg

- Energy850kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Mashing potatoes.
- Perfect for creamy mash Carefully grown for their smooth texture and full flavour
- Pack size: 2.5kg
Information
Ingredients
Potato
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Egypt
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Hob ~ For boiled Peel potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving. For mash Follow the instructions for boiled. After draining return pan to warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until creamy smooth and serve. Oven ~ For roast 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr 5mins - 1hr 10mins. Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. The potatoes will turn out crispier if you let them dry off. Shake in pan to roughen surfaces of potatoes. Carefully transfer potatoes to hot roasting tin. Turn in the oil and season. Return tin to top shelf of oven for 55-60 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until golden and crispy. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Net Contents
2.5kg / 1.75kg / 1.25kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|340kJ / 80kcal
|850kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|43.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.8g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.19mg (17%NRV)
|0.48mg (44%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled (in unsalted water) according to instructions.
|-
|-
