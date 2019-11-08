By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Monty Bojangles Taste Adventures Treasure Box 200G

5(1)Write a review
Monty Bojangles Taste Adventures Treasure Box 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, including the following varieties: Chocolatey, Butterscotch Chips, Hazelnut Chips and Raspberry & Popping Candy
  • The curious adventures of Monty Bojangles
  • A delectably delicious collection of individually wrapped truffles from the very best of my intensely chocolatey cocoa dusted wonders gathered during my mind beguiling, sense delighting taste adventures
  • Weight inclusive of immediate wrappings.
  • Monty endeavours to ensure all flavours are included, however on occasion the selection may vary.
  • Great taste 2018
  • Curiously moreish
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Toasted Hazelnut Chips (1.5%), Butterscotch Chips (1.25%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream [Milk], Skimmed Milk Powder, Salted Butter (Butter [Milk], Salt), Sea Salt), Popping Candy (1.25%) (Sugar, Lactose [Milk], Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Eggs, other Nuts, Sesame and Wheat

Storage

These taste adventures are best placed in a cool dry place away from flamingoes.

Produce of

Product of France, packed in the UK

Distributor address

  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Return to

  • For the Giddily Curious, email us at: info@montybojangles.com or visit our website: montybojangles.com
  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.
  • Tel: 020 8668 5261

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2470 kJ
-595 kcal
Fat 45g
of which saturates 38g
Carbohydrate 42g
of which sugars 40g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.13g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous box of sweet delights

5 stars

Great box of pure delicious delights brilliant as a gift as packaging and chocolates individually wrapped or for a cheeky cozy night in absolutely lovely

