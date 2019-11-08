Monty Bojangles Taste Adventures Treasure Box 200G

Gorgeous box of sweet delights
Great box of pure delicious delights brilliant as a gift as packaging and chocolates individually wrapped or for a cheeky cozy night in absolutely lovely
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Toasted Hazelnut Chips (1.5%), Butterscotch Chips (1.25%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream [Milk], Skimmed Milk Powder, Salted Butter (Butter [Milk], Salt), Sea Salt), Popping Candy (1.25%) (Sugar, Lactose [Milk], Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Flavouring
These taste adventures are best placed in a cool dry place away from flamingoes.
Product of France, packed in the UK
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2470 kJ
|-
|595 kcal
|Fat
|45g
|of which saturates
|38g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|of which sugars
|40g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.13g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020