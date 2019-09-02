Lindt Sleigh Milk Chocolate 5X50g
Product Description
- Milk chocolate
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Vanillin, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middx,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2377 kJ / 570 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|- of which saturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|- of which sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|7,4 g
|Salt
|0,20 g
