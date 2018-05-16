Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Treasure Box 200G

Product Description
- French Cocoa Dusted Truffles
- The curious adventures of Monty Bojangles
- Upon an adventure to seek out the most chocolatey of chocolatey wonders, I finally discovered a chocolate concoction that sent me Choccy Scoffy
- Great taste 2018
- Curiously moreish
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame and Wheat
Storage
These Choccy Scoffies are best placed in a cool dry place away from flamingoes.
Produce of
Product of France, packed in the UK
Distributor address
- The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
- Legion House,
- 75 Lower Road,
- Kenley,
- CR8 5NH.
Return to
- For the Giddily Curious, email: info@montybojangles.com or visit our website: montybojangles.com
- Tel: 020 8668 5261
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2492kJ
|-
|600kcal
|Fat
|46g
|of which saturates
|39g
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|of which sugars
|39g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
