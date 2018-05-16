By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Treasure Box 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Treasure Box 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • French Cocoa Dusted Truffles
  • The curious adventures of Monty Bojangles
  • Upon an adventure to seek out the most chocolatey of chocolatey wonders, I finally discovered a chocolate concoction that sent me Choccy Scoffy
  • Great taste 2018
  • Curiously moreish
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame and Wheat

Storage

These Choccy Scoffies are best placed in a cool dry place away from flamingoes.

Produce of

Product of France, packed in the UK

Distributor address

  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Return to

  • For the Giddily Curious, email: info@montybojangles.com or visit our website: montybojangles.com
  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.
  • Tel: 020 8668 5261

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2492kJ
-600kcal
Fat 46g
of which saturates 39g
Carbohydrate 41g
of which sugars 39g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Monty Bojangles Taste Adventures Treasure Box 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Monty Bojangles Cocoa Nib Nights Truffles 180G

£ 4.00
£2.23/100g

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

£ 5.00
£2.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here