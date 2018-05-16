Maltesers Tree Decorations 90G

- Energy392kJ 94kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2180kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (95%) with honeycombed pieces (5%).
- Simply having a chocolately christmas time
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Almonds, Hazelnuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see pack.
Produce of
Made in U.K.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 18g
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IRL:
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Any questions or comments are welcome at
- www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
10 x 9g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g / (%*)
|Energy
|2180kJ
|382kJ (5%)
|-
|521kcal
|94kcal (5%)
|Fat
|27.8g
|5.0g (7%)
|of which saturates
|16.5g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|10.7g (4%)
|of which sugars
|57.5g
|10.4g (12%)
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.3g (3%)
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
