Tesco Finest Aged Blue Stilton 400G

Tesco Finest Aged Blue Stilton 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£10.00/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Aged Blue Stilton cheese.
  • Aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling & tangy flavour. HANDMADE IN THE HEART OF LEICESTERSHIRE
  • Aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling & tangy flavour
  • The king of British blue
  • Handmade in the heart of Leicestershire
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx.13 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Quintessentially British. A classic.

5 stars

I'm pretty sure this is from the wonderful Long Clawson creamery. I'm a big fan of classic blue stilton and this one doesn't disappoint. Would definitely buy again.

