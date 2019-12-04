Gu Cheesecake Key Lime Pie (2X78g)
- Key Lime Pies
- Gϋ Key Lime Pie:
- Dive into silky mascarpone cheesecake, with a kick of key lime curd, on an exotic island of Indonesian ginger palm sugar biscuit base.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere.
- Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- Pack size: 156g
Whipping Cream, Sugar, Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (11%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mascarpone Cheese (11%) (Cream, Milk Protein Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Unsalted Butter, Lime Juice (7%), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Coconut Palm Sugar with Ginger (4%), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Water, Beef Gelatine, Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK
- Eat me cold.
- Handle glass ramekins with care.
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
2 x 78g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 78g ramekin
|Energy kJ
|1561
|1218
|kcal
|375
|293
|Fat (g)
|25.7
|20.0
|of which saturates (g)
|14.7
|11.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|32.2
|25.1
|of which sugars (g)
|22.9
|17.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|3.4
|2.6
|Salt (g)
|0.24
|0.19
Handle glass ramekins with care.
