By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Colour 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml

5(123)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Colour 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml
£ 3.20
£16.00/litre
  • Discover the power of the Ampoule-infused Pro-V formulas, the power of a masque in a daily hair conditioner.
  • Hair conditioner that instantly melts into the hair and helps to condition it without weigh down
  • Use with every wash to transform fine, prone-to-greasy hair into healthier, shinier and stronger
  • FOR COLOURED AND DAMAGED HAIR
  • Pro-V formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a nut-sized amount of 3 Minute Miracle on damp hair, and massage into the full length of hair. Let it absorb into the hair, then rinse it off.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 028 3578
  • [IE] 1800 535 909
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

123 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Omg I love this miracle conditioner.i have very curly dry damaged hair this actually was a miracle in my hair left it feeling so soft and so much easier to style.my curls were more bouncy and beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use Pantene Shampoo & Conditioner, but I thought I would try this, and I am so pleased I did. My hair is usually very dry and brittle, and this has made it feel so much healthier and softer.....so glad I tried it.

Poor!

1 stars

This product left my hair feeling awful, no matter how much I washed it, it still felt like there was residue left in my hair.

Amazing results

5 stars

This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.

The best hair reviver

5 stars

Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!

Too Heavy

1 stars

Unfortunately, this just wasn’t for me. I have thick hair, in the sense that there is a lot of it, but individual strands are fine. This was just far too heavy for my hair and left some residue on there, despite rinsing well. I can see it working for those with thicker / dryer hair, but not for those with fine or maybe even greasier-leaning hair.

the best

5 stars

I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier

value for money

5 stars

I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used

Excellent!

5 stars

This shampoo is lush :) it makes my hair so soft and shiny.

Pantene gold

5 stars

Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it

1-10 of 123 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pantene Colour Protect Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Pantene Repair & Protect Jar 300Ml

£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml

Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Primer Protection Spray125ml

£ 5.50
£4.40/100ml

Pantene Colour Protect Conditioner 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here