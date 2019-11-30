Tesco Christmas Teatime Biscuit Tin 400G

An attractive Christmas tin perfect as a small gif
An attractive Christmas tin perfect as a small gift. Very reasonably priced with a nice selection of everyday favourite biscuits to suit most people.
Really nice tin about 9" × 9" ( image exactly as advertised. ) Good selection of biscuits- happy with purchase!!!
beautiful tin
You can remove the red and gold sticker very easily. The tin would make a great gift.Buying more as the best before date is june 2020
I ordered this for the box and biscuits. The design on my tin was as advertised. Very pleased with it.
Not picture advertised
The biscuits I haven't tried but the tin ( the whole reason I purchased them for) is not as advertised. Very disappointed.
Check your design is as stated
Be Careful I ordered this and the design was a POSTBOX and not as shown ......