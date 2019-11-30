By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Teatime Biscuit Tin 400G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Christmas Teatime Biscuit Tin 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

  • Energy265kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2037.84kJ(486.03kcal)

Product Description

  • A selection of cream, chcocolate and jam filled biscuits.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • Custard Cream, Golden Crunch Cream, Double Chocolate Crunch Cream, Raspberry Jam Sandwich Cream, Bourbon Cream, Viennese Chocolate Sandwich, Chocolate Viennese, Half Coated Chocolate Digestive and Butter Crinkle Crunch
  • From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Classic assortment
  • A carefully chosen selection of cream, jam and chocolate biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (5%), Glucose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Raspberry Jam (1.5%), Oats, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Chocolate Powder, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Barley Malt Extract, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Mixed Carotenes).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Chocolate Powder contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 30 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsAn average biscuit (13g) contains
Energy2037.84kJ(486.03kcal)264.92kJ(63.18kcal)
Fat21.60g2.81g
Saturates11.60g1.51g
Carbohydrate66.80g8.68g
Sugars32.20g4.19g
Fibre1.60g.21g
Protein5.31g.69g
Salt.57g.07g
6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

An attractive Christmas tin perfect as a small gif

5 stars

An attractive Christmas tin perfect as a small gift. Very reasonably priced with a nice selection of everyday favourite biscuits to suit most people.

Really nice tin about 9" × 9" ( image exactly as a

5 stars

Really nice tin about 9" × 9" ( image exactly as advertised. ) Good selection of biscuits- happy with purchase!!!

beautiful tin

4 stars

You can remove the red and gold sticker very easily. The tin would make a great gift.Buying more as the best before date is june 2020

I ordered this for the box and biscuits. The desig

5 stars

I ordered this for the box and biscuits. The design on my tin was as advertised. Very pleased with it.

Not picture advertised

1 stars

The biscuits I haven't tried but the tin ( the whole reason I purchased them for) is not as advertised. Very disappointed.

Check your design is as stated

3 stars

Be Careful I ordered this and the design was a POSTBOX and not as shown ......

