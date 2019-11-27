Cadbury Small Selection Box 95G

Product Description
- Selection Pack Assortment
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Cadbury Fudge
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Chomp
- Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
- Milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Treatsize
- Milk chocolates.
- Cadbury Curly Wurly Treatsize
- Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing. In this event the allergen information may differ, therefore please refer to information on individual products for details.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
4 Bars and 1 bag = 95 g
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
95g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (18 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2234 kJ 402 kJ 8400 kJ - 535 kcal 96 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 5.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 3.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 10 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 10 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.4 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.3 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471, E442), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (23.5 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1950 kJ 458 kJ 8400 kJ - 465 kcal 109 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 20 g 4.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 10 g 2.5 g 20 g Carbohydrate 68 g 16 g 260 g of which Sugars 48 g 11 g 90 g Fibre 0.7 g 0.2 g - Protein 2.8 g 0.7 g 50 g Salt 0.42 g 0.10 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (25.5 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1884 kJ 480 kJ 8400 kJ - 448 kcal 114 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 3.9 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.2 g 2.1 g 20 g Carbohydrate 74 g 19 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 16 g 90 g Fibre 0.6 g 0.1 g - Protein 2.4 g 0.6 g 50 g Salt 0.34 g 0.09 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (14 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1905 kJ 267 kJ 8400 kJ - 453 kcal 63 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 18 g 2.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 9.5 g 1.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 70 g 9.8 g 260 g of which Sugars 49 g 6.9 g 90 g Fibre 0.7 g <0.1 g - Protein 3.1 g 0.4 g 50 g Salt 0.58 g 0.08 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
