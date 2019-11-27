By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Small Selection Box 95G

image 1 of Cadbury Small Selection Box 95G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Selection Pack Assortment
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family, with lots of new features to see and do. Reservations advised.
  • Call U.K. 0121 393 6004 or visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? Visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cadbury Fudge
  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cadbury Chomp
  • Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Treatsize
  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cadbury Curly Wurly Treatsize
  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 Bars and 1 bag = 95 g

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

95g ℮

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    • Contains: Milk
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (18 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2234 kJ402 kJ8400 kJ
    -535 kcal96 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g5.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g3.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g10 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g10 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.4 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.3 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.04 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471, E442), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    • Contains: Milk
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (23.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1950 kJ458 kJ8400 kJ
    -465 kcal109 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 20 g4.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 10 g2.5 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 68 g16 g260 g
    of which Sugars 48 g11 g90 g
    Fibre 0.7 g0.2 g-
    Protein 2.8 g0.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.42 g0.10 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings

    • Contains: Milk
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (25.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1884 kJ480 kJ8400 kJ
    -448 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 15 g3.9 g70 g
    of which Saturates 8.2 g2.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 74 g19 g260 g
    of which Sugars 65 g16 g90 g
    Fibre 0.6 g0.1 g-
    Protein 2.4 g0.6 g50 g
    Salt 0.34 g0.09 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    • Contains: Milk
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (14 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1905 kJ267 kJ8400 kJ
    -453 kcal63 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 18 g2.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates 9.5 g1.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 70 g9.8 g260 g
    of which Sugars 49 g6.9 g90 g
    Fibre 0.7 g<0.1 g-
    Protein 3.1 g0.4 g50 g
    Salt 0.58 g0.08 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    • Contains: Milk
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (14.4 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2234 kJ319 kJ8400 kJ
    -535 kcal76 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g4.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g2.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g8.2 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g8.1 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.3 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.1 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.03 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

