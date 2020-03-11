By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml
£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

  • Experience the power of Colgate Max White White Crystals Toothpaste
  • Colgate Max White releases a burst of whitening power to bring back the natural whiteness of your teeth.
  • *The FreshFX technology provides 10x longer lasting cooling vs regular fluoride toothpaste.
  • Recharges natural whiteness
  • Cleans your mouth
  • Fights cavities
  • 10x longer lasting cooling*
  • *vs. regular fluoride toothpaste
  • Green Dot
  • Recharges natural whiteness
  • Cleans your mouth
  • Fights cavities
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, CI 74160, CI 74260, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Warnings

  • Not for use for children under 7 years old

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use for children under 7 years old

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Colgate Max White Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 1.90
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Total Advanced Peppermint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 1.90
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here