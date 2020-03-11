Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml
Offer
- Experience the power of Colgate Max White White Crystals Toothpaste
- Colgate Max White releases a burst of whitening power to bring back the natural whiteness of your teeth.
- *The FreshFX technology provides 10x longer lasting cooling vs regular fluoride toothpaste.
- Recharges natural whiteness
- Cleans your mouth
- Fights cavities
- 10x longer lasting cooling*
- *vs. regular fluoride toothpaste
- Green Dot
- Recharges natural whiteness
- Cleans your mouth
- Fights cavities
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, CI 74160, CI 74260, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)
Warnings
- Not for use for children under 7 years old
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
Not for use for children under 7 years old
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020