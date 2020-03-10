Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 125Ml

good stuff!
Always buy this toothpaste. Taste great, leaves my mouth feeling clean and helps to whiten at the same time. 5 star!
Your product has a really great whitening and flavour! Love it
Colgate Total-ly recommended
I've recently changed toothpaste brand, hoping to find one that as a family, we could all use. My husband has slightly sensitive teeth, I've had previous gum problems and my eldest daughter wears braces. With my previous brand, one of us always didn't seem to enjoy the right benefits, and I certainly didn't want to start buying 2 or 3 different toothpastes! Luckily, I found Colgate Total Advanced. Although Colgate have a wide range of 'Total' toothpastes, this one seemed to tick all of the boxes. As well as dealing with cavities, bad breath and staining amongst others, it also tackles gum problems and sensitive teeth, so I felt this would be good for us as a family. We weren't disappointed. It has a lovely fresh taste which lasts and teeth really feel clean after using. With the added bonus of both my children 'liking' it, It's been a great find for my family and I. Total-ly recommended.
Makes me feel fresh
Just switched to this toothpaste and I love it. Makes my mouth feel fresh and zingy.
Colgate Total Advance Review
I have used this toothpaste for years and I would highly recommend it for flavour, clean feel, texture, lasting flavour and fresh breath. Dentists recommend it and that's why I use it. "Touch wood" I've never ever had to have any treatment (only check ups and regular hygienist appointments) on my teeth and I believe my chosen toothpaste - Colgate Total Advance is in part responsible for my great oral health.
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
From the original one to the variety that is available now, Colgate has great taste, freshness and cleaning that has not changed throughout the years. From my childhood days to now Colgate will always be the toothpaste for me.
Fresh breathe and perfectly clean
I love this as after brushing my teeth feel clean and my breath smells great for hours. works much better than other brands thats why we still use it
fresh taste
I have found Other products taste too sweet this leaves a clean fresh taste and leaves my teeth smooth and clean
Thanks Mum
We always had Colgate toothpaste as kids - the quality of this product shows why!