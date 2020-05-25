By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 5X59g

3.5(12)Write a review
Maggi Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 5X59g
£ 1.50
£5.09/kg

New

Each pack** contains
  • Energy1137 kJ 271 kcal
    14%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.21g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367 kJ

Product Description

  • 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour
  • Stuff to love
  • Wheat Flour, Coriander, Turmeric and Cumin
  • For other delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • 25% less salt†
  • 30% less fat†
  • †compared to the UK market average
  • Maggi® Noodles are also available in BBQ Beef and Chicken flavours
  • Maggi Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour
  • Maggi Instant Noodles BBQ Beef Flavour
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Ready in 3 min
  • Just add boiling water
  • Delicious as a side to your main or stir fry
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Low sat fat
  • No artificial colours, preservatives
  • Pack size: 295G
  • Low sat fat

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (83%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Seasoning Sachet: Sugar, Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Turmeric (1.36%), Coriander (0.19%), Cumin (0.13%), Fennel, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Parsley, Aniseed, Cardamom), Salt, Flavourings (contains Wheat), Garlic, Yeast Extract, Vegetables (Onion, Leek), Sunflower oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Celery, Soya, Mustard and Sesame.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Contents will be hot!
Cooking appliances vary.
These instructions are given only as a guide.

Other
Instructions: Kettle
1 Break noodles into bowl, add flavour sachet.
2 Pour over 250ml boiling water, cover and leave for 3 min.
3 Stir and enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Tips for Balance
  • Why not serve your noodles with frozen vegetables, peas or sweetcorn? For one of your five a day add 80g of vegetables per person when cooking.

Number of uses

Makes 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

5 x 59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy367 kJ1137 kJ
-87 kcal271 kcal14%
Fat3.4 g10.6 g15%
of which: saturates0.2 g0.8 g4%
Carbohydrate12.0 g37.1 g14%
of which: sugars0.4 g1.2 g1%
Fibre0.6 g1.9 g-
Protein1.9 g5.8 g12%
Salt0.39 g1.21 g20%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Pack + 250ml water; used as basis for per 100g as prepared---
Makes 5 servings---

Safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

12 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Bland

1 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

Bring back the original curry flavoured noodles, this new recipe is soooo bland! 0 stars, will not purchase again.

No more curry noodles

5 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

Please please please bring back MAGGI CURRY NOODLES......they were the best flavour ever and you would make alot of people happy again

I used to love them

1 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

I’ve been buying these noodles for a long time and they were so full of flavour and spice but now that it’s changed I legit threw up. If you want to change the flavour make a new one not completely change the original that people were happy with. It better change back. Some changes are good but this one, it’s not.

New Flavor

1 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

Horrible new flavour. So bland and tasteless. Used to be my favourite food

Maggi 3 minute curry noodles

1 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

Thought these were gone off the market as we couldn't get them in the usual shops. Delighted to see them back but not delighted with what I have just cooked. Where is the flavour gone? So bland and uneventful. I will not be buying these anymore. So disappointed!

Such a great product!

5 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

I love how quick it is to make this! Perfect for when you're really hungry and need warm food ASAP. A delicious treat.

The best noodles ever

5 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

Love the instant taste of all variety packs of flavours especially the curry flavour. Very useful for when da kids needs to snack on something when they back from school.

Hot flavour

4 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

We order this flavour plus others on average once a week as my son loves noodles. The noodles take a bit more time to cook in a bowl or mug if just using freshly boiled water. The flavour tastes really nice but is unexpectedly spicy which is not what it says on the packet. The average person likes some heat or mild, so thats the onlt thing I would like to say is that the spice you add as the flavouring is hot. My sons loves the flavour and will carrying on ordering it but have to only add half of the flavouring.

Quick n easy

4 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

My son who is 2 loves these noodles the best. He loves to slurp them up like they do on Peppa Pig

Great product

5 stars

Review from maggi.co.uk

I buy this product every week and love it, even my 6 year old son loves them and he is very fussy

