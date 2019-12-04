Gaviscon Double Action Aniseed 150Ml

Product Description
- Double Action Aniseed Oral Suspension
- Sodium Alginate
- Sodium Bicarbonate
- Calcium Carbonate
- What is this product?
- Each 10ml of oral suspension contains 500mg sodium alginate, 213mg sodium bicarbonate and 325mg calcium carbonate.
- Heartburn & indigestion
- Fast effective relief
- Last up to 4 hours
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains Sodium, Calcium Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) Parahydroxybenzoates, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 30°C.Do not refrigerate or freeze. Use within 6 months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use. Shake well before use.
- Adults and children 12 years and over: Take 10-20ml (two to four 5ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day.
- Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice. If symptoms persists after 7 days consult your doctor.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Manufacturer and PL Holder in UK:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
150ml
Safety information
