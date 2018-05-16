E45 Lotion 500Ml

- 24-hour moisturisation and clinically proven to:
- Help protect from dryness
- Soothe roughness
- Reduce redness
- Reduce scaling and flaking
- E45 Lotion is light, unperfumed and can be used all over your body, face and hands to give long-lasting care for dry and sensitive skin. Suitable for daily use, E45 Lotion visibly reduces redness and improves extremely dry, irritable skin in just 2 weeks. The gentle formulation can even be used on sensitive skin. E45 Lotion is suitable for the whole family, including babies over 3 months.
- Straightforward skincare
- For dry and sensitive skin
- Dermatologically tested
- Perfume free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Lanolin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use as often as required on hands, body and face, to keep dry and sensitive skin soft, supple and moisturised.
Warnings
- Precautions: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact with the eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN
- If using large quantities, regularly change clothing, bedding or dressings impregnated with the product and keep away from fire as it may pose a fire hazard.
