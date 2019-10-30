By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Strepsils Menthol 36 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Strepsils Menthol 36 Pack
£ 4.50
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Menthol 1.2mg/0.6mg 36 Lozenges
  • Strepsils® Menthol 1.2mg/0.6mg Lozenges contain two antiseptic ingredients (2,4-Dichlorobenzyl alcohol & Amylmetacresol) for use in throat medications. These are used for the symptomatic relief of mouth and throat infections.
  • Effective relief for sore throats

Information

Ingredients

Each Lozenge contains 1.2mg of 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol & 0.6mg of Amylmetacresol, Also contains Propylene Glycol, Sucrose and Glucose

Storage

Do not store above 25ºC.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Strepsils Menthol 1.2mg/0.6mg Lozenges are suitable for Adults and Children (over 12 years old) and the elderly. Not suitable for children under 12 years. Dissolve one lozenges slowly in the mouth every 2 to 3 hours. For children aged 12 to 16 no more than 8 lozenges per day. For adults no more than 12 lozenges per day. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. For oral administration only.

Warnings

  • Remember young children can choke on lozenges.
  • If you are allergic to any of the ingredients do not use this product.
  • If you are pregnant, or if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product.
  • May cause allergic reactions including asthma.
  • This is more common if you are allergic to aspirin.
  • Consult your doctor or pharmacist if:
  • You take too many lozenges
  • Anything unusual happens
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
  • Do not use after the expiry date.
  • KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Licence Holder:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
  • SL1 3UH.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

36 x Lozenges

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember young children can choke on lozenges. If you are allergic to any of the ingredients do not use this product. If you are pregnant, or if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product. May cause allergic reactions including asthma. This is more common if you are allergic to aspirin. Consult your doctor or pharmacist if: You take too many lozenges Anything unusual happens If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Do not use after the expiry date. KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

kiss your cough goodbye

5 stars

sore throat done the job

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Strepsils Sore Throat & Cough

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Halls Soothers Blackcurrant 45G

£ 0.50
£1.12/100g

Strepsils Strawberry Sugar Free 36S

£ 4.50
£0.13/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here