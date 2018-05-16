Vicks Babyrub 50G

- Together with mum's loving touch, Vicks BabyRub provides moisturising and soothing comfort for delicate skin to help your baby feel calm and relaxed.
- Specially developed for babies 6 months and older
- Formulated with Aloe extract and fragrances of rosemary & lavender
- 92% of mums say that Vicks BabyRub helps baby to relax
- Brought to you by Vicks, the trusted brand that’s been used by generations of families
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Turpentine, Parfum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Thymol, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol
Preparation and Usage
- Genlty massage on chest and stomach.
Warnings
- Do not store above 25 ° C. Close again after use. Only for external use. Avoid eye contact. Do not use in mouth or nostrils. Do not use if the child is allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not heat in: water, a microwave oven, an evaporator or on the stove. Keep out of reach of children.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble (Health & Beauty Care) Limited,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge, Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- 0800 169 3140
- For any questions do not hesitate to contact us by phone from 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday
Net Contents
50g ℮
Safety information
Do not store above 25 ° C. Close again after use. Only for external use. Avoid eye contact. Do not use in mouth or nostrils. Do not use if the child is allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not heat in: water, a microwave oven, an evaporator or on the stove. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020