By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X14g

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X14g
£ 1.00
£1.20/100g
One pack
  • Energy286kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Popped maize kernels with sugar and salt.
  • LIGHT & CRUNCHY. Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour.
  • LIGHT & CRUNCHY. Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour.
  • Light & crunchy
  • Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 84g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • This product may contain unpopped maize kernels.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2041kJ / 488kcal286kJ / 68kcal
Fat23.4g3.3g
Saturates1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate60.0g8.4g
Sugars21.6g3.0g
Fibre6.1g0.8g
Protein6.3g0.9g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may contain unpopped maize kernels.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a perfect low fat / low calorie snack!

5 stars

I buy this every click and collect shop as the family love this treat

Lovely treat and not too unhealthy

4 stars

Fairly addictive good value and great snack

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste and not too much calories

Helpful little swaps

Propercorn Lightly Sea Salt Popcorn 6X10g

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here