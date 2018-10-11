Tesco Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X14g

This is a perfect low fat / low calorie snack!
I buy this every click and collect shop as the family love this treat
Lovely treat and not too unhealthy
Fairly addictive good value and great snack
Great taste
Great taste and not too much calories
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 488kcal
INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Contains 6 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
6 x 14g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2041kJ / 488kcal
|286kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|21.6g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
This product may contain unpopped maize kernels.
