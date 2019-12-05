By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G
£ 1.20
£6.00/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy648kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2592kJ / 626kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a salt and vinegar flavour seasoning.
  • Salt & Vinegar Specially selected for size, seasoned for tangy snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected for size, seasoned for tangy snacking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Salt, Milk Sugar, Dried Malt Vinegar (Maltodextrin, Malt Vinegar (Barley)), Sugar], Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2592kJ / 626kcal648kJ / 156kcal
Fat51.7g12.9g
Saturates9.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate11.4g2.9g
Sugars4.9g1.2g
Fibre5.3g1.3g
Protein26.0g6.5g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy! Something different.

5 stars

Soo good! If you like salt and vinegar crisps, and you like nuts, then you'll like these!

Vingegar nuts

1 stars

I love peanuts.. but these are horrible! my so called friend picked these up for me from the stores, and the super strong acidic vinegar is all you can taste ..stings the nostrils and burns the tounge! these innocent looking nuts are anything but... be warned These things are like torture id rather drink pure gasoline!

Awful!

1 stars

Really greasy and tasted quite sweet. Wish I hadn't ordered these

Rancid peanuts

1 stars

This product has expiry month in September but today when I opened it it tasted rancid. We just can not eat and sad to say I need to bin it.

Oh dear. Not very good at all. They have a weird

1 stars

Oh dear. Not very good at all. They have a weird taste to them. I'll stick to KP in the future

Lovely!

5 stars

When you love all nuts but want something just a little different, these are perfect! Good quality peanuts with that scrumptious taste of salt & vinegar.....yum!

