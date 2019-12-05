Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G

Yummy! Something different.
Soo good! If you like salt and vinegar crisps, and you like nuts, then you'll like these!
Vingegar nuts
I love peanuts.. but these are horrible! my so called friend picked these up for me from the stores, and the super strong acidic vinegar is all you can taste ..stings the nostrils and burns the tounge! these innocent looking nuts are anything but... be warned These things are like torture id rather drink pure gasoline!
Awful!
Really greasy and tasted quite sweet. Wish I hadn't ordered these
Rancid peanuts
This product has expiry month in September but today when I opened it it tasted rancid. We just can not eat and sad to say I need to bin it.
Oh dear. Not very good at all. They have a weird taste to them. I'll stick to KP in the future
Lovely!
When you love all nuts but want something just a little different, these are perfect! Good quality peanuts with that scrumptious taste of salt & vinegar.....yum!