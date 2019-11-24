By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G
£ 2.10
£3.82/kg
25g contains
  • Energy648kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2590kJ / 626kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted peanuts.
  • Salted Specially selected for size, seasoned for flavourful snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected for size, seasoned for flavourful snacking
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 22 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2590kJ / 626kcal648kJ / 156kcal
Fat52.0g13.0g
Saturates7.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate8.9g2.2g
Sugars4.5g1.1g
Fibre6.8g1.7g
Protein27.1g6.8g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great peanuts.

5 stars

Great peanuts.

Disappointed

2 stars

I was very disappointed with these. They tasted stale even when I first opened the packet. I would not buy these again.

Fresh peanuts that are tasty and crunchy.

5 stars

Tasty and fresh. Too many low priced peanuts are peanuts at the end of their life and smell stale, and it is as well to smell your peanuts before you eat them to gauge their age. But these Tesco peanuts are fresh smelling, crunchy and tasty. Loads of protein, low in sugar, just remember to drink plenty of liquid to counteract the salt. Fantastic price for a high quality product.

Not as good as they used to be

2 stars

I don't know if you have changed your supplier for these peanuts but they are not as good a quality as they have been in the past. The nuts are very hard.

Quality has dropped, almost inedible

1 stars

I bought 2 packets recently and both were almost inedible. I don't know exactly what's gone wrong with them but the nuts are very hard, and the taste is different from normal. Nobody liked them. It might be that there was a bad batch but I'm unlikely to buy them again due to poor quality control.

Lovely peanuts

5 stars

My husband prefers these to the famous brand

