Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G

Great peanuts.
Disappointed
I was very disappointed with these. They tasted stale even when I first opened the packet. I would not buy these again.
Fresh peanuts that are tasty and crunchy.
Tasty and fresh. Too many low priced peanuts are peanuts at the end of their life and smell stale, and it is as well to smell your peanuts before you eat them to gauge their age. But these Tesco peanuts are fresh smelling, crunchy and tasty. Loads of protein, low in sugar, just remember to drink plenty of liquid to counteract the salt. Fantastic price for a high quality product.
Not as good as they used to be
I don't know if you have changed your supplier for these peanuts but they are not as good a quality as they have been in the past. The nuts are very hard.
Quality has dropped, almost inedible
I bought 2 packets recently and both were almost inedible. I don't know exactly what's gone wrong with them but the nuts are very hard, and the taste is different from normal. Nobody liked them. It might be that there was a bad batch but I'm unlikely to buy them again due to poor quality control.
Lovely peanuts
My husband prefers these to the famous brand