Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G

Blergh!
I have bought several of these over the months, giving them a decent chance, but honestly they are horrible. They taste flat and stale and are somewhat too hard. They do have a lower salt content which may contribute to the flat taste, but overall, whatever the reason, they just taste nasty. Will not give them another chance.
Fantastic taste
Best roasted nuts I’ve tasted
Nutty buddy
These peanuts are always very fresh tasting. Great for a quick energy snack with raisins.
Value for money
These nuts are tasty.
Big and fresh
Great peanuts my absolute favorite big juicy and loads of salt just how i like them
Tesco Jumbo Peanuts no bigger than peanuts.
The Tesco Jumbo Peanuts I ordered and had delivered were no bigger than the standard peanut. The advertising on the packet is deceiving especially when you open them up and get nothing more than a ordinary size peanut inside But I suppose its all about what Tesco class as Jumbo, will be buying my jumbo's from M&S next time at least there what is on the packet is what is inside. No photo did not think weeks later you would be asking for a review, so I ate them.
Great flavour
I buy these quite regular and they are always the same the flavour never varies
Good salted peanuts.
Tasty and large, these are reliably good peanuts. Not too salty, and the best we have come across.
Lovely!
These are good quality peanuts and they're slightly larger than the norm so you get a great tasting treat! Careful though, they'll be gone before you know it!!