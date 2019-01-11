By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G
£ 1.19
£5.95/kg
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy638kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2552kJ / 616kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted jumbo peanuts.
  • Salted Our biggest peanuts, seasoned for flavourful snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Our biggest peanuts, seasoned for flavourful snacking
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy2552kJ / 616kcal638kJ / 154kcal
Fat49.9g12.5g
Saturates8.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g2.3g
Sugars4.0g1.0g
Fibre7.2g1.8g
Protein28.9g7.2g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Blergh!

1 stars

I have bought several of these over the months, giving them a decent chance, but honestly they are horrible. They taste flat and stale and are somewhat too hard. They do have a lower salt content which may contribute to the flat taste, but overall, whatever the reason, they just taste nasty. Will not give them another chance.

Fantastic taste

1 stars

Best roasted nuts I’ve tasted

Nutty buddy

5 stars

These peanuts are always very fresh tasting. Great for a quick energy snack with raisins.

Value for money

5 stars

These nuts are tasty.

Big and fresh

5 stars

Great peanuts my absolute favorite big juicy and loads of salt just how i like them

Tesco Jumbo Peanuts no bigger than peanuts.

1 stars

The Tesco Jumbo Peanuts I ordered and had delivered were no bigger than the standard peanut. The advertising on the packet is deceiving especially when you open them up and get nothing more than a ordinary size peanut inside But I suppose its all about what Tesco class as Jumbo, will be buying my jumbo's from M&S next time at least there what is on the packet is what is inside. No photo did not think weeks later you would be asking for a review, so I ate them.

Great flavour

5 stars

I buy these quite regular and they are always the same the flavour never varies

Good salted peanuts.

5 stars

Tasty and large, these are reliably good peanuts. Not too salty, and the best we have come across.

Lovely!

5 stars

These are good quality peanuts and they're slightly larger than the norm so you get a great tasting treat! Careful though, they'll be gone before you know it!!

