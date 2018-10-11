Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G

good value for money
buy this product weekly
Exactly what it says on the pack
These are crunchy & tasty. They go well with cold buffets or as a snack. They are very good value
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2590kJ / 626kcal
Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 8 servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2590kJ / 626kcal
|648kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|52.0g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|27.1g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019