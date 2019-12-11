By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Propercorn Sweet & Salty Popcorn 6X14g

5(1)
image 1 of Propercorn Sweet & Salty Popcorn 6X14g
  • Sweet and salty popcorn.
  • 6x individual bags of hand-popped butterfly corn with a perfect balance of sea salt and sweet raw cane sugar.
  • Proper. Small word, big ambition.
  • My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn. Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker my dad gave me, Proper was born.
  • We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we're a proudly independent company making what we think is the best popcorn in the world.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take this pack of Sweet & Salty. We use a perfect balance of sea salt and raw cane sugar to give our hand-popped, butterfly corn its distinctive, caramelised glaze.
  • It's popcorn, done properly. I hope you love it
  • Cassandra
  • All natural seasoning
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 84g

Wholegrain Corn (53%), Raw Cane Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.

6 x 14g

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion serve size 14g
Energy kJ1889264
Energy kcal45163
Fat 18.02.5
sat fat1.40.2
Carbohydrate 63.28.8
sugars 27.03.8
Fibre 10.81.5
Protein 5.40.7
Salt 1.470.21

Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best brand of popcorn

5 stars

This brand of popcorn is the best on the market. These are a great snack to take on the go. The one possible issue would be to do with the packaging, which can't be recycled.

