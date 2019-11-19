By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dry Gin & Low Calorie Tonic 4X250ml

Tesco Dry Gin & Low Calorie Tonic 4X250ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Typical values per 100g: Energy 115kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of carbonated low calorie tonic water with sweetener and London dry gin.
  • Serve over fresh ice cubes with a squeeze of a fresh lime wedge, drop in then stir
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Gin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Sweetener (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Country

United Kingdom

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy115kJ / 28kcal289kJ / 70kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

This tastes superb and is extremely good value.

5 stars

This tastes superb and is extremely good value.

really enjoy this g and t better than gordons any day

5 stars

really enjoy this g and t better than gordons any day

